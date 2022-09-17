Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,494 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,494 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 59,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 95,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $133.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

