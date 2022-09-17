ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000407 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030376 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance is a coin. It launched on February 14th, 2021. ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ApeSwap Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Apeswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeSwap is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that offers a full suite of tools to explore and engage with decentralized finance opportunities. Using the products within our DeFi Hub, users and partners can tap into this new wave of financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Users can Swap between different cryptocurrency tokens on BNB Chain and Polygon using the decentralized exchange or Provide liquidity for cryptocurrency token pairs to facilitate swapping and receive liquidity provider (LP) tokens that earn trading fees (liquidity mining). Users can also Stake BANANA or GNANA in Staking Pools to earn tokens from partner projects or Stake LP tokens in Yield Farms to earn BANANA. Telegram | Medium | Discord | Reddit | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

