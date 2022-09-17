Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APOG opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.54 million, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.07. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Daventry Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

