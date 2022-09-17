Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.49 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

