Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 1,617 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

