Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 152 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.95. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.