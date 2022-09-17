Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 83 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Albemarle by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $287.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.50. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

