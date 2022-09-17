Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 968 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

