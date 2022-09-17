APY.Finance (APY) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $293,189.44 and approximately $1,234.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

