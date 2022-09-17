Aragon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.72 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Aragon has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $68.49 million and $7.72 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00008687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

