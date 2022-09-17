ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives $23.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARC Resources stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

