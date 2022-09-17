Arcblock Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $587,897.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.03116644 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

