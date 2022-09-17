Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 100,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.01 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $16,234,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.