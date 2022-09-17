Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $413.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

