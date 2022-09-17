Ardor (ARDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $103.54 million and $1.96 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00091988 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00081781 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021779 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031222 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007969 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is ardorplatform.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
