Arianee Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Arianee has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arianee has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $1,479.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,753,505 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arianee’s official website is www.arianee.org. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee.

Arianee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol.Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.