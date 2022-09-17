Ark Hits One Day Volume of $16.73 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Ark has a market cap of $60.98 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,251,348 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

