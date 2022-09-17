Arqma Achieves Market Cap of $108,145.62 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $108,145.62 and $339.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,082.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00171575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00290151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00749613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00608095 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00260812 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,599,068 coins and its circulating supply is 14,554,524 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

