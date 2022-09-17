Artex (ARTEX) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Artex has a total market capitalization of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000408 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Artex

Artex is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Artex’s official website is artex.app.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

