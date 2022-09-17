Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $144.78 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

