Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $338.27 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $10.13 or 0.00050617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $338.27 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00609592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00261962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009811 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.