Aryacoin Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $265,598.77 and approximately $7,477.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

