AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) One Day Volume Hits $2.76 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $2.76 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $3.95 or 0.00019689 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00091785 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083328 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00021654 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001543 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00031315 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007939 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000279 BTC.
About AS Roma Fan Token
AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
