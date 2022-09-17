Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPU. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Aspen Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Group

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Further Reading

