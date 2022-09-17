Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 322 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $272.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.97.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.