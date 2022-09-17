AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of -141.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.