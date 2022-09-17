AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of -141.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

