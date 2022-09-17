Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athlon Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 3.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Athlon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

