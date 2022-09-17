AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $75.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.21. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AtriCure by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in AtriCure by 53.8% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

