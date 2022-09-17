AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

