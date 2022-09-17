Audius Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $205.30 million and $4.65 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.98 or 0.02426766 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00825953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

