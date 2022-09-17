Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,440 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $194.97 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.60.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

