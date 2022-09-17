Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $260.51 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.45 billion and $260.51 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.43 or 0.00091832 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00082739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007943 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009020 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,725,739 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.