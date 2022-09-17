Avalaunch (XAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.05 Million

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Avalaunch coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalaunch has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $164,887.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalaunch Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp. The official website for Avalaunch is avalaunch.app.

Avalaunch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalaunch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

