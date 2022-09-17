Avantor, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.48 on Friday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

