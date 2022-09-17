Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. Avantor has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

