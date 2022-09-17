Avaya Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 56,290 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 364% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,129 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Avaya Stock Up 10.6 %

AVYA stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. Avaya has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $161.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Insider Transactions at Avaya

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.88 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avaya

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Avaya by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 153.1% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,594,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 1,569,268 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 351.6% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,778,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,384,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,039,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

