Aventus Achieves Market Cap of $8.64 Million (AVT)

Aventus (AVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Aventus has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $72,257.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00007195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aventus Profile

Aventus launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/AventusOfficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io?utm_source=cryptocompare&utm_medium=sponsorship.

Aventus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions.The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

