AXEL Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,404.00 (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $47.23 million and $57,404.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AXEL has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL’s genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AXEL is www.axel.org.

AXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities.AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain.AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent.”

