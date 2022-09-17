Axie Infinity Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for about $13.08 or 0.00065182 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $47.83 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,073.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004888 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056909 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012507 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005555 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078249 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00013402 BTC.
Axie Infinity Coin Profile
Axie Infinity is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
