B. Riley Raises Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $19.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Legacy Housing Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $431.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $28.84.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
