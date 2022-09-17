B. Riley Raises Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $19.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $431.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Articles

