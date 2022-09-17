BaaSid Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210,241.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $4.94 million and $210,241.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.03116644 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BaaSid was first traded on June 12th, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,800,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures.The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

