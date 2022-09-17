BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Buys 19 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 776 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £147.44 ($178.15).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Charles Woodburn purchased 19 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 778 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £147.82 ($178.61).

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

LON BA opened at GBX 774.80 ($9.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 792.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 767.41. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £24.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,844.76.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,190.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 946.60 ($11.44).

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.