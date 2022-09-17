Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 503.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

