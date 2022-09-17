bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Up 12.7% This Week

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00029227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $104,779.45 and $1,501.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 359.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.75 or 1.00830210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00831803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. bAlpha’s official website is bigdataprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid.bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room.bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.