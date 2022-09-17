Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Banano (BAN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $15,762.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004418 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004758 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,306 coins and its circulating supply is 1,382,344,146 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

