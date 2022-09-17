Banano Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $18,793.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,306 coins and its circulating supply is 1,382,344,146 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

