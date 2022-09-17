Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a report released on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $66,978. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

