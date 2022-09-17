Bank Of America (Bofa) Upgrades SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Buy

Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,754 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

