Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,410 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 627,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

