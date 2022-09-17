Bank of America Corp DE Sells 164,430 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.08% of AON worth $747,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $277.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.55.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

